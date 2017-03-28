Riders rally as they get ready for Tour de Cure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of riders are rallying, getting ready for the Tour de Cure, the annual race that takes place around our region to raise awareness for the American Diabetes Association.

“Lifestyle contributes quite a bit to the onset of diabetes,” said Dr. Thomas Foels, the Chief Medical Officer for Independence Health. “But it also helps considerably with the control.”

“I always thank people, as a diabetic, and let them know how much they’re changing lives of people like me,” said Bob Russell, the Upstate New York director for the American Diabetes Association.

Russell learned about the organization nearly three decades ago when he was diagnosed.

“You can’t take a vacation day from diabetes.”

At 25, he started experiencing signature symptoms of the disease: blurred vision, frequent urination, constant thirst.

“I didn’t think about it too much,” said Russell. “I thought I was wearing myself down, working too hard.”

He went to the doctor, finding out his glucose levels were nearly five times higher than normal. The diagnosis: Type 1 Diabetes.

The Rochester-area native admits he didn’t know much about diabetes when he was diagnosed, turning to the American Diabetes Association for information.

“It’s made me take into account everything I do – whether I get on a spin bike for a half hour and how that’ll affect my levels; what I eat, and it’s a regime you have to do,” said Russell who had an insulin pump put in 15 years ago; something he says changed his life.

Now, with his routine in place, Russell recently decided to turn something he’s been living with every day into his livelihood and helping people who are learning about living with diabetes.

“It’s hard because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Cecilia Loiacano, 9.

Loiacano was diagnosed with diabetes when she was just 18 months old. The fourth grader from Lockport has been going to the ADA’s Camp Aspire for a few years, enjoying rock climbing, swimming, and arts and crafts with other children who have diabetes. She’s also been going to the Tour de Cure for a few years too. And this year, come June 3rd when the ride takes off, she’ll be in the pack, participating; giving back to the organization which has been with her during her journey since the first day of her diagnosis.

For information on how to get involved with the ride, follow the link here.

To take the Risk Test, follow this link.