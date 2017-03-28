Sabres announce dates for Fan Appreciation celebration

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres’ annual Fan Appreciation celebration will occur once again as the end of the season approaches.

On April 2, the Sabres will kick off their appreciation events during the team’s home game against the New York Islanders with Fan Appreciation Day. During that day, a family-focused party will take place in the Tops Alumni Plaza at 1 p.m.

The Sabres will sell discounted $15 tickets for children with the purchase of a 300 level ticket at its normal price.

That game starts at 3 p.m.

On April 5, the team’s final regular-season home game, where they play the Montreal Canadiens, the Sabres will host Fan Appreciation Night. The winner of the Sabres Foundation’s 50-50 raffle will receive half of the guaranteed pot of $50,000.

Tickets will be sold from two hours before the start of the game until the end of the second intermission.

At both games, family four-packs of tickets, sodas, hot dogs and popcorn will be available for $199. Hat packs with two 300 level tickets and a Sabres cap can be bought for $99.

Other events during the Fan Appreciation celebration will include the Jersey Off My Back giveaway, free sunglasses for the first fans to enter the April 5 game and other giveaways.

The April 5 game will start at 7:30 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s