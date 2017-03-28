Sabres announce dates for Fan Appreciation celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres’ annual Fan Appreciation celebration will occur once again as the end of the season approaches.

On April 2, the Sabres will kick off their appreciation events during the team’s home game against the New York Islanders with Fan Appreciation Day. During that day, a family-focused party will take place in the Tops Alumni Plaza at 1 p.m.

The Sabres will sell discounted $15 tickets for children with the purchase of a 300 level ticket at its normal price.

That game starts at 3 p.m.

On April 5, the team’s final regular-season home game, where they play the Montreal Canadiens, the Sabres will host Fan Appreciation Night. The winner of the Sabres Foundation’s 50-50 raffle will receive half of the guaranteed pot of $50,000.

Tickets will be sold from two hours before the start of the game until the end of the second intermission.

At both games, family four-packs of tickets, sodas, hot dogs and popcorn will be available for $199. Hat packs with two 300 level tickets and a Sabres cap can be bought for $99.

Other events during the Fan Appreciation celebration will include the Jersey Off My Back giveaway, free sunglasses for the first fans to enter the April 5 game and other giveaways.

The April 5 game will start at 7:30 p.m.