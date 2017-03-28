Sears stores at Boulevard Mall, Walden Galleria close

Related Coverage Sears stores at Boulevard Mall, Walden Galleria to close

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sears stores and Auto Centers located at the Boulevard Mall and Walden Galleria have closed their doors.

The closures are part of a nationwide reduction of stores.

Boulevard Mall representatives released a statement on the closure late last year, part of which read, “While the closure will be unfortunate for those directly affected, we believe it has the potential to create opportunity for Boulevard Mall through creative re-purposing of the store space, which would enable us to welcome new retailers and other potential tenants who could not previously be accommodated given space limitations at the center.”

The Boulevard Mall said there are “no specific plans” for the space once Sears is closed.

Liquidation sales for the stores started January 6.

“We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors,” Sears representatives said. “As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location.”

