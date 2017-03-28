Sheriff: Crushed up medicine, paraphernalia found in inmate’s cell

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Wyoming County Jail was charged with having contraband in her cell during a search.

Nicole Sullivan, 31, was serving time for criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument when the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says crushed up medication was found in her cell.

In addition to that, the Sheriff’s office says paraphernalia used to inhale the medication was also found.

After this, Sullivan was charged with promoting prison contraband. She was arraigned in Village of Warsaw Court and held on $500 bail.