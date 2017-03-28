Spring forward: UB football building for bounce-back season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB football lost a lot more than record-setting QB Joe Licata after the 2015 football season. In fact, the Bulls’ roster featured 42 new players entering camp in 2016, which featured a three-man quarterback competition to boot.

The result was a disappointing 2-10 season in coach Lance Leipold’s season year at the helm. Now the Bulls are searching for solutions in spring practices, hoping to put 2016 in the rearview for good.

“Last year was a situation we never want to go through again,” Leipold said after practice Tuesday. “We’ve looked at a lot of things now after being here a couple of years and what we can do to be better.”

“We’re behind the eight ball to start,” linebacker Khalil Hodge said. “So we’re definitely trying to get after it from that very first snap, the very first day.”

Much of the Bulls’ success — at least offensively — will rely on the arm (and legs) of soon-to-be sophomore quarterback Tyree Jackson, a 6’7 giant in the huddle whose enormous potential now needs some refining.

“Last year I wasn’t working with the first team every time, we were alternating, there were three quarterbacks in a competition,” Jackson said. “Now I get a lot of time with the receivers, just working on little stuff that will benefit us in the Fall.”

The Bulls’ spring game is April 14 at UB Stadium.