Preparing for opening night of The Sound of Music at Shea’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Get ready to “Climb Every Mountain” and enjoy a few of your “Favorite Things”. The award-winning musical The Sound of Music opens at Shea’s Tuesday evening.

The new production of the beloved musical, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, makes its Buffalo premiere at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and all day in the hours leading up to the curtain opening, the cast and crew has been busy getting ready.

The production closed Sunday in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and everyone involved hit the road to get to Buffalo ahead of opening night here. They’ve been loading in the sets and preparing the costumes as the cast prepares to take the stage at Shea’s.

In all, there will be eight performances here through Sunday, April 2, before the production moves on. The cast and crew have done near 550 performances so far in the first 20 months of the North American tour.

Tens of millions of people have seen the movie or one of countless theatrical productions of The Sound of Music over the decades, enjoying the romantic musical which tells the story of spirited Maria and the Von Trapp family in the late 1930s in Austria.

This weekend’s production in Buffalo features all of the fan-favorite numbers, from “Eidelweiss” to “Do-Re-Mi”

Some tickets are still available at the Shea’s box office, through www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000