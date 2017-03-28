Up to $5,000 being offered for information on man accused of robbing local banks

Related Coverage FBI looking to capture man accused of 2 WNY bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man facing federal bank robbery charges.

On October 2, 2015, Michael Keitz allegedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst and robbed it.

The FBI says Keitz, 47, walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The note also contained a bomb threat, the FBI says.

One week later, the FBI says the Massachusetts native entered a Northwest Savings Bank on W. State St. in Olean. During this time, he allegedly gave a teller a note telling them to give him money or “get shot.”

Keitz fled the bank on a stolen bicycle after he received money, the FBI says. The bike was later recovered.

The FBI thinks that Keitz was in Orlando, Fla. in late December, but could be anywhere.

He has been known to live what the FBI calls “a transient lifestyle.”

“He is comfortable living outdoors and has no known address,” the FBI said of Keitz.

Officials say he once walked from Virginia to New York.

Keitz is described as a white man standing at 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and scars on his chest and left forearm.

Anyone with information on him should contact the FBI office in Buffalo at (716) 856-7800 or fbi.gov.