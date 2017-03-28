Up to $5,000 being offered for information on man accused of robbing local banks

By Published:
(Photos of Keitz. Middle photo taken in 2015, right photo taken in 2013.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man facing federal bank robbery charges.

On October 2, 2015, Michael Keitz allegedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst and robbed it.

The FBI says Keitz, 47, walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The note also contained a bomb threat, the FBI says.

One week later, the FBI says the Massachusetts native entered a Northwest Savings Bank on W. State St. in Olean. During this time, he allegedly gave a teller a note telling them to give him money or “get shot.”

Keitz fled the bank on a stolen bicycle after he received money, the FBI says. The bike was later recovered.

The FBI thinks that Keitz was in Orlando, Fla. in late December, but could be anywhere.

He has been known to live what the FBI calls “a transient lifestyle.”

“He is comfortable living outdoors and has no known address,” the FBI said of Keitz.

Officials say he once walked from Virginia to New York.

Keitz is described as a white man standing at 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and scars on his chest and left forearm.

Anyone with information on him should contact the FBI office in Buffalo at (716) 856-7800 or fbi.gov.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s