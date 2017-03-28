Woman admits to stealing more than $4 million from employer

Related Coverage Woman accused of stealing more than $1 million from employer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Billie Becker, 55, admitted to stealing $4.1 million from her employer.

The East Aurora woman’s arrest was announced earlier this year. She had been serving as Towne Automotive’s Controller for the last eight years, but had been with the company since 2001.

Orchard Park police suspected Becker had been stealing company funds since at least 2012. In court Tuesday, it was revealed she had actually been stealing from them since 2009.

Towne officials became aware of the thefts when a credit card company called and asked about a card that Towne was not aware of.

Becker was accused of using the money to pay for personal accounts.

She will be sentenced for felony crimes of grand larceny and tax fraud in June.