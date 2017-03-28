World Video Game Hall of Fame names 2017 finalists

The Associated Press Published:
In this March 16, 2017 photo provided by The Strong museum, the 12 finalists for induction this year into The Strong museum's World Video Game Hall of Fame are pictured at the museum in Rochester, New York. The finalists, from left, are: top row, "Microsoft Windows Solitaire," "Myst," "Mortal Kombat," "Donkey Kong,'' center, "Final Fantasy VII,'' "Street Fighter II," bottom row, ''Halo: Combat Evolved,'' "Resident Evil," "Portal," "Pokemon Red and Green," "Wii Sports" and "Tomb Raider." The 2017 class will be announced May 4. (Bethany Mosher/The Strong via AP

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame’s 2017 finalists span decades and electronic platforms, from the 1981 arcade classic “Donkey Kong” that launched Mario’s plumbing career to the 2006 living room hit “Wii Sports,” that made gamers out of grandparents.

The hall of fame at The Strong museum in Rochester says Tuesday that 12 video games are under consideration for induction in May.

They include: “Final Fantasy VII,” “Halo: Combat Evolved,” “Microsoft Windows Solitaire,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Myst,” “Pokemon Red and Green,” “Portal,” “Resident Evil,” “Street Fighter II” and “Tomb Raider.”

The finalists were chosen from thousands of nominations from more than 100 countries. Museum officials say an international committee of video game scholars and journalists will select the 2017 class. The winners will be inducted May 4.

