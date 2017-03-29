30 in 30: Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams spent last season torching defensive backs.

The 6-foot 4-inch wide out finished with 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams has elite size and the ability to out-battle defensive backs… traits that make him a projected 1st round pick.

“Probably my physicality and playing at a program like Clemson,” Williams said at the NFL combine. “I mean going to the league is going to be different but I’m ready for it.”

He has the physical tools, play making ability and confidence of a top NFL wide out.

“If you’re here and don’t believe that you’re the best at your position then I don’t know why you’re here.”

The knock on Williams is his lack of blazing speed, but whe believes what he did in college shows he can be special at the next level.

“How i attack the game. I come out an compete everyday. I played against some of the best in the ACC.

If the Bills pull the trigger and select Williams, he would be paired up with Sammy Watkins. A fellow Tiger he knows well after playing together at Clemson.

“Just knowing what he’s (Watkins) is capable of and just having me on the other side… that would be something special.”