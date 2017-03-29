30 in 30: Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams

Williams is expected to be one the first wide receivers off the board at the NFL draft.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams spent last season torching defensive backs.

The 6-foot 4-inch wide out finished with 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams has elite size and the ability to out-battle defensive backs… traits that make him a projected 1st round pick.

“Probably my physicality and playing at a program like Clemson,” Williams said at the NFL combine. “I mean going to the league is going to be different but I’m ready for it.”

He has the physical tools, play making ability and confidence of a top NFL wide out.

“If you’re here and don’t believe that you’re the best at your position then I don’t know why you’re here.”

The knock on Williams is his lack of blazing speed, but whe believes what he did in college shows he can be special at the next level.

“How i attack the game. I come out an compete everyday. I played against some of the best in the ACC.

If the Bills pull the trigger and select Williams, he would be paired up with Sammy Watkins. A fellow Tiger he knows well after playing together at Clemson.

“Just knowing what he’s (Watkins) is  capable of and just having me on the other side… that would be something special.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s