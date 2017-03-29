Buff State grad won ‘Chopped’ episode

NEW YORK (WIVB) – A Buffalo State grad is on the way to the finale of the series, “Chopped: Star Power Tournament.”

It’s a special edition of the Food Network show pairing celebrities against each other.

Tuesday night, audiences got to see Lazarus Lynch show off his culinary skills. He won one of the 5 rounds.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the Chopped competition. I’ve watched the show since I was a kid. I even interned at the Food Network when I was in high school. So it’s a complete full circle experience and I’m just so excited to compete,” Lynch said.

If the Buff State grad wins the finale that will air on April 25th, $50 thousand will go to one of his favorite charities, the 4-H Organization.

“4-H is the reason I decided to go to college. They really just pushed me in a way that was so supportive. It showed me that I could do it. I was the first in my family to go to college. So I really credit that to 4-H,” said Lynch.

The 23-year-old is not stopping after this competition. He just finished taping a pilot show on the Food Network called Comfort Nation. The 4 episode series should debut in May.

“Comfort Nation was really designed as a way to say alright, you’ve never had Kimche fried rice, which is really popular Korean Food, but you may have had Chinese fried rice. So what are the similar things about the different kinds of fried rice? What is this culture? What does the food of this culture represent? And how do I put my Lazarus spin on it?”

Lynch also plans on publishing his cookbook next year.

Lynch rose to fame with his web series, “Son of a Southern Chef.” But his road to success started in the kitchen with his late father, a southern chef, Johnny Ray Lynch. After studying at the Food and Finance School in New York City, Lynch went to Buff State where he graduated from last year. Lynch says he’s so grateful for all of the support from Western New York.