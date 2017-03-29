Cheektowaga Catholic school to close at end of the year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Staff and students at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic elementary school were informed Wednesday that the school will close its doors at the end of the year.

Calling it a “difficult decision,” the school’s Board of Trustees decided to close the school because of declining enrollment. According to a release from the Diocese of Buffalo, the school currently averages only 11 students per grade from kindergarten through eighth grade and roughly half were enrolled to come back next year. It was also noted that there has been a decline in the overall population of school-aged children in the neighborhood around the school.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Board of Trustees, but I trust their conclusion that the school could not reopen in the fall and remain financially viable through another year,” said Bishop Malone. “We will work closely with the parents to make sure that a Catholic education remains available to all of these students.”

Mary Queen of Angels was founded in 1947 and joins the list of many local Catholic schools to close in recent years. Click here for a full list of remaining Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo.