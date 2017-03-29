Clarence man with dementia missing

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 77-year-old Clarence man with dementia has gone missing.

Robert Mason was last seen on Huntington Valley Dr. North in Clarence at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

He was wearing a black and gray jacket, blue pants and black shoes. At the time, he was accompanied by his Sheltie dog.

Robert is 6 feet tall, 200 lbs., and has gray hair, hazel eyes

He drives a white 2013 Ford Escape with a license plate that reads HFM-1150 and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone who seems him should call authorities.