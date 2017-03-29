County Executive pushes for new policy in downtown development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeff Becker lives in Cheektowaga. We stopped him while he was walking downtown Wednesday afternoon.

He told News 4 frankly, he can’t afford to live here.

“With all the renovations and everything going on, nobody can afford it,” Becker said.

It’s a common response when asking about the Buffalo housing market, especially downtown, where new housing development is booming.

Many residential projects in the downtown area are high-end loft style apartments, ranging anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 per month, some even more expensive.

“I think the market is astronomical,” Ebony Jones of Buffalo said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a plan he feels could fix that.

He wants developers seeking local tax breaks to keep a certain percentage of their units at a lower cost to help offset the problem of affordability downtown.

It’s one of the initiatives discussed during his State of the County address Wednesday evening.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said affordability concerns in the Erie County aren’t just in downtown Buffalo.

“Over 80 percent of multi-family units that are being built new in the county are outside of the City of Buffalo, they’re in the suburbs,” he said

His concern with the policy he told us, is that it would make developers less likely to invest in Buffalo.

“Most of the housing that’s being done in downtown Buffalo is being done using gap financing in the form of historic tax credits and brownfield tax credits,” explained Jake Schneider, of Schneider Design and Associates.

That gap financing comes when projects involve older buildings, or contaminated sites that need cleaning up, like along the Buffalo River for example.

Schneider said many downtown projects rely on those credits to make a profit. Adding a rule for developers in order to achieve tax break he said, could have a negative impact in the long-term.

“There has to be some incentive for developers to include low income housing,” he said.

And he’s open to that, as long as the incentives are there, in the form of local tax breaks for example.

Schneider, who supports the County Executive in many areas, feels a required percentage of low income units would be overly burdensome to developers.

Like the Mayor, Schneider also thinks each project should be looked at individually as opposed to being subject to blanket a mandate.

Experts advise not to spend more than 30 percent of your salary on housing. For an average loft apartment in downtown Buffalo, that would mean making around $48,000 per year.

According to Buffalo’s Office of Strategic Planning, the the housing burden (percentage of people paying more than 30 percent of their salary on rent each year) is greater in the city’s suburbs than Buffalo proper.

The Office also told News 4 the housing burden has risen in the suburbs by 3-4 percent in the last 10 years, and has stayed steady in the city.

News 4 will keep tabs on this developing story.