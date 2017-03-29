Daughter of Danny Wegman named CEO and President of Wegmans

(Photo of Nicole, Danny and Colleen Wegman, courtesy of Wegmans Food Markets)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday, Wegmans announced that Colleen Wegman will now serve as President and CEO of the company.

Wegman is the daughter of Danny Wegman, who will become Chairman of the company.

“I will continue in my role, but now as chairman of the company,” Danny Wegman said.  “The time has come to create a structure for the future that will allow us to remain strong, vibrant and family-owned. I have no doubt that our company will be in good hands.”

Colleen has been with Wegmans since 1991, and was named President by her late grandfather, Robert Wegman, in 2005.

Headquartered in Rochester, Wegmans has 92 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

