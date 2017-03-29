Ice house looking like normal again as warmer weather arrives

By Published:

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — After it received loads of attention, an ice-encased house on the Lake Ontario shore near Rochester is starting to look like a normal home again.

Water from Lake Ontario whipped onto the Webster house, covering it in ice as it froze this past winter.

MORE | Look back at Hamburg’s “Carcicle” here.

Nexstar contributor John Kucko, of WROC in Rochester, took a photo of the frozen structure back on March 12. The photo went viral online.

Here is a video he took that day:

On Wednesday, he took another picture, showing drastic changes in the home’s appearance now that the warmer weather has taken much of the ice away.

Although it was covered in ice for weeks, the home was not damaged. Here are the photos for comparison:

(Photos courtesy of John Kucko)

