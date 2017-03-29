LIVE STREAM: 2017 State of the County Address

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is delivering his 2017 State of the County Address.
APP USERS | Watch the speech live here.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is delivering his 2017 State of the County Address.
APP USERS | Watch the speech live here.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement