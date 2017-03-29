Man turns himself in after fatal accident in North Tonawanda

Related Coverage Pedestrian struck and killed in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police have made an arrest after a fatal accident on Feb. 27.

North Tonawanda resident James Edel, 53, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Erie Ave. just before 10:30 p.m.

Police announced on Wednesday that Lewiston resident George Spizzarri Jr., 55, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death without reporting it.

During the incident, police say Spizzarri was sober when he hit Edel and continued northeast on Erie Ave.

Officers were led to a car wash on Niagara Falls Blvd. after spotting an oil leak. At the car wash, police say surveillance video showed Spizzarri checking his vehicle for damage before heading toward Lewiston.

After this, police say Spizzari’s car started to overheat, leading him to pull into a 7-Eleven at Niagara Falls Blvd. and Ward Rd.

A short time later, he called police saying he hit something on Erie Ave. Later, police say he admitted he thought it might have been a person.

Spizzarri turned himself in to police Wednesday morning. He was arraigned before posting bail, and will be back in court April 17. He faces no other charges.

Police say it is not clear if the victim was hit by another vehicle before he was run over.