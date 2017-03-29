Multiple WNY counties rank low in terms of state health outcomes

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are 62 counties in New York, and five of them in western New York ranked in the bottom 15 in terms of health outcomes.

County Health Rankings has Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties placed low on a list of health outcomes.

Cattaraugus was listed at number 60, only beating Sullivan and Bronx counties. Niagara, Chautauqua and Erie fared better in the results, ranking at 58, 54 and 50 respectively. Orleans was ranked at 48.

Factors that came into play in the rankings include, but were not limited to length of life, quality of life, health behaviors, clinical care, and the physical environment.

Allegany, Wyoming and Genesee counties scored better overall than the other local counties based on these factors and more.

Allegany came in at 39, Wyoming was ranked 25 and Genesee broke the top 15, landing at 13th best in the state in terms of health outcomes.

MORE | Learn more about how the rankings were determined here, and see the whole list below:

1 Saratoga (SA)
2 Rockland (RO)
3 Nassau (NA)
4 Westchester (WE)
5 Putnam (PU)
6 Tompkins (TO)
7 Suffolk (SF)
8 Ontario (OT)
9 Livingston (LI)
10 Warren (WA)
11 New York (NY)
12 Madison (MA)
13 Genesee (GE)
14 Queens (QU)
15 Ulster (UL)
16 Yates (YA)
17 Dutchess (DU)
18 Schoharie (SH)
19 Cayuga (CY)
20 Seneca (SE)
21 Lewis (LE)
22 Otsego (OG)
23 Orange (OR)
24 Richmond (RI)
25 Wyoming (WO)
26 Schuyler (SU)
27 Albany (AL)
28 Wayne (WY)
29 Clinton (CL)
30 Columbia (CO)
31 Washington (WS)
32 Monroe (MN)
33 Kings (KI)
34 Cortland (CT)
35 Rensselaer (RE)
36 Tioga (TI)
37 Essex (ES)
38 Onondaga (OO)
39 Allegany (AE)
40 Chenango (CN)
41 Jefferson (JE)
42 Steuben (ST)
43 Herkimer (HE)
44 Schenectady (SC)
45 St. Lawrence (SL)
46 Franklin (FR)
47 Montgomery (MO)
48 Orleans (OL)
49 Fulton (FU)
50 Erie (ER)
51 Delaware (DE)
52 Oneida (ON)
53 Greene (GR)
54 Chautauqua (CH)
55 Broome (BO)
56 Oswego (OS)
57 Chemung (CE)
58 Niagara (NI)
59 Hamilton (HA)
60 Cattaraugus (CA)
61 Sullivan (SV)
62 Bronx (BR)

 

