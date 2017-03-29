Are you a master of selling “through” as well as selling “to”? Do you look to not just meet but beat goals and the market? Do you take pride in enabling and assisting the success of others?

WIVB/WNLO TV is seeking a National Sales Manager to join our successful sales team selling our CBS/CW duopoly. The perfect candidate will be part of a highly driven team; both a self-motivated and success oriented individual in order to facilitate revenue generating negotiations with clients, firms and national advertising agencies.

Key Requirements of this position include:

Primary point of contact with the station’s contracted national sales representatives

Responsible for cultivating and negotiating all National Sales efforts for station duopoly.

Responsibility for development of digital media expenditures from National accounts.

Plan and execute processes for achieving National Revenue goals.

Develop local key decision-maker contacts for National accounts while seeking growth through leveraging sponsorship and or station co-promotion opportunities.

Work closely with the Director of Sales on pricing inventory and managing accounts to attain maximum revenue potential.

Selling of key sports products including PGA Golf, NCAA Basketball, NFL and Buffalo Bills football.

Assist the Director of Sales in special projects as assigned.

Handle all Political revenue and maintain station compliance during Political season.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Additional Requirements:

Must have College degree and minimum of 5 years of experience in television sales. National Rep firm experience a plus. Demonstrate a track record of sales success and be able to organize, motivate and lead others. Working knowledge of Microsoft required. WO Traffic and Matrix experience a plus.

To apply online – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability