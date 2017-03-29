No Kids Allowed: Restaurant Bans Kids Under 5

Andrew Kuczkowski Published:

MOORSEVILLE, N.C. (WIVB) – “You must be this tall to ride this ride” has taken a different approach when it comes to the North Carolina restaurant, Caruso’s.

The Italian eatery is enforcing a no children policy. Kids 5-years-old and younger aren’t allowed to dine in the restaurant.

A manager at the restaurant, Michael Mills says, “Sometimes the children become rowdy, and some of our other guests, it has made them upset because the parents don’t do the right thing of taking the child out.”

Caruso’s is a candle-lit, fine-dining restaurant.

Mills said the feedback has been relatively positive, however, there have also complaints.

“We actually got up and left,” Whitney Labozzetta, a mother of six, said, “because the waitresses were very rude. When my daughter, who is one, cried, they gave us the nasty look.”

But others want to enjoy their night out and believe it’s a nuisance.

“I agree with them,” George Rondinelli stated. “Kids are supposed to be quiet, not heard, leave them home.”

We want to know what you think. Would you eat at a restaurant that banned kids?

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s