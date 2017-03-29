No Kids Allowed: Restaurant Bans Kids Under 5

MOORSEVILLE, N.C. (WIVB) – “You must be this tall to ride this ride” has taken a different approach when it comes to the North Carolina restaurant, Caruso’s.

The Italian eatery is enforcing a no children policy. Kids 5-years-old and younger aren’t allowed to dine in the restaurant.

A manager at the restaurant, Michael Mills says, “Sometimes the children become rowdy, and some of our other guests, it has made them upset because the parents don’t do the right thing of taking the child out.”

Caruso’s is a candle-lit, fine-dining restaurant.

Mills said the feedback has been relatively positive, however, there have also complaints.

“We actually got up and left,” Whitney Labozzetta, a mother of six, said, “because the waitresses were very rude. When my daughter, who is one, cried, they gave us the nasty look.”

But others want to enjoy their night out and believe it’s a nuisance.

“I agree with them,” George Rondinelli stated. “Kids are supposed to be quiet, not heard, leave them home.”

We want to know what you think. Would you eat at a restaurant that banned kids?