Ramos pleads guilty to strangling mother of his young children

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who was accused of driving the getaway car in the fatal shooting of an Anchor Bar employee pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge.

Gregory Ramos, 25, was accused of driving from the scene of the shooting that left Freddie Dizon dead in May of 2016.

MORE | Find details on that case here.

Prosecutors announced last week that Ramos was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a subject of a domestic violence order of protection.

The charges stemmed from a high-speed chase that occurred days after the Anchor Bar shooting.

DETAILS | Learn more about the chase here.

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced that Ramos pleaded guilty to strangulation in a case of domestic violence.

Two days before the chase, prosecutors say Ramos tracked down his two young children’s 25-year-old mother at a Fargo Ave. home. During that time, she would not leave with him, so prosecutors say he dragged her off the front porch and strangled her.

They say he did this “until she turned purple and went unconscious.”

She later woke up, called police, and Ramos left.

On April 26, Ramos will be sentenced, and faces four years in jail for the crime.

When sentenced again on July 11 for crimes unrelated to the strangulation, Ramos could spend up to life in prison and pay a $1 million fine.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s