BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a runner was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Elmwood Ave. and Virginia St.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The runner, a 31-year-old Buffalo man, who was on Virginia St., was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, who was only identified as a 22-year-old woman, was issued a summons for failing to yield the right of way.