BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the 21st episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon discuss the reasons for benching a young player in Sam Reinhart for an entire game… and why the Sabres may not have had a choice in the matter.

Buffalo lost that game 3-1 in Columbus after previously beating Toronto and Florida. Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said Reinhart was benched for breaking a team rule.

Click to play or to download to your computer or mobile device.