VIDEO: Up to $1,000 offered for information on wanted men

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities say a vehicle in the KeyBank Center parking ramp was broken into, and now, they’re looking for two men.

According to Crime Stoppers, several thousand dollars’ worth of electronics, cash and credit cards were taken from the vehicle around 1 a.m. on March 21.

Two white males were seen at the Rite Aid at 452 Main St. in Buffalo at 7:30 in the morning. Authorities say there, they used credit cards that were stolen from the vehicle.

Up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrest or indictment.

Anyone with information on the two men, who are pictured above and in the video below, can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.

