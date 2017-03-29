Work set to begin on new Explore & More museum at Canalside

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Get ready for a big new addition on the city’s waterfront.

City and state leaders are coming together Tuesday morning to break ground on the new 43,000 square foot Explore & More Children’s Museum at Canalside.

When finished, the museum will feature seven educational play zones over four floors, with a cafe and retail space on the first floor opening to the tow path that will be accessible to all.

The upper floors will feature fun, interactive exhibits that tell the story of Buffalo.

The Erie County Harbor Development Board and the Buffalo Planning Board both met in February to approve the architectural designs, giving the green light for this week’s ground breaking.

The museum is expected to open in 2018 and officials say it should attract around 250,000 more people to the waterfront each year.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

