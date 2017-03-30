Buffalo mom who prompted Amber Alert allowed supervised visits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo mom accused of kidnapping her daughter will get to see her again through supervised visits.

Mikesha Lawson, 23, appeared in Buffalo City Court Thursday.

The judge modified the order of protection, lifting it and allowing the mom of four-year-old Mikeya Houston to see the young girl during supervised visits in family court.

Mikeya Houston

Lawson hasn’t seen her daughter since police launched a statewide search for the pair earlier this month. Authorities sent an amber alert, thinking the young girl was in danger after Lawson took her from a bus stop, hours after losing custody of her.

Lawson is due back in court May 15th.

