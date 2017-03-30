Crayola announces it’s retiring a color

DETROIT (WIVB) – Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors.

It’s unknown which one it will be at this point, but the company says the retired color will be one now included in its iconic box of 24 crayons.

The big reveal, Crayola says, will be streamed via Facebook Live the morning of Friday, March 31.

Since news of the impending color retirement broke, suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn’t be have been flooding social media. Some have been showing support for beloved shades, while other lament that Crayola is retiring a color at all.

“Not a fan of scarlet or violet. I love red orange… Don’t leave us lol” commented Sandra Ann.

Holly Eckert wrote: “It better not be Cerulean!!!!”

“My childhood is completely ruined what is the world coming to 😫,” lamented Stephanie Smith.

Justin Bowser added: “Not sure what the big deal is… They all taste the same… 😂😂”

It appears the company is open to suggestions, asking fans to tweet about their favorites with #ShareYourFave “before one says goodbye!”

Which crayon color, if any, would you like to see scrapped? Comment below.

RED – YELLOW – BLUE – BROWN – ORANGE – GREEN – VIOLET – BLACK – CARNATION PINK – YELLOW ORANGE – BLUE GREEN – RED VIOLET – RED ORANGE – YELLOW GREEN – BLUE VIOLET – WHITE – VIOLET RED – DANDELION – CERULEAN – APRICOT – SCARLET – GREEN YELLOW – INDIGO – GRAY

