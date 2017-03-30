DEC seeking to remove contaminated soil from 34 Middleport properties

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The DEC will continue efforts to remove contaminated soil from locations near the FMC plant in Middleport this May.

34 properties in the Niagara County village, which the DEC says were contaminated by FMC Corporation operations, are being sought after by the DEC for cleanup. They are in the areas of Alfred St., Freeman Ave. and S. Vernon St.

The DEC says FMC contaminated the properties with arsenic through air emissions.

A final remedy was chosen to clean up some of those areas in May of 2013.

Crews will excavate contaminated soil and take it to an off-site facility for disposal. Clean fill material will be brought in to fill the space of the old soil.

According to a DEC release, restoration activities at St. Stephen’s Church on Vernon St. will be completed.

This is the third year of cleanup efforts, the DEC says.

Participation in the remediation is voluntary, though the DEC encourages property owners to allow it on their land.

