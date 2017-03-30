Higgins: Train station at Central Terminal cheaper than Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Brian Higgins says a new train station at Canalside would not actually be the most affordable option.

Higgins is a member of the Train Station Selection Committee.

He argues that instead of Canalside, a station at Central Terminal would make more sense in terms of cost.

According to a release from Higgins’ office, “gratuitous padding” was included in the estimated cost for a train station at Central Terminal. The release goes on to say Historic Tax Credits are not available for a station at Canalside.

“To succeed, Buffalo needs to build on its strengths, including its tremendous architectural heritage, and needs to make sure that no neighborhood is left behind in its resurgence,” Higgins said. “This is a decision that requires vision – a vision for what Buffalo was and what Buffalo can be.”

Here is a chart showing Higgins’ analysis of the train station costs:

Train Station Location Consultant’s Report Higgins’ Analysis Canalside Option 2: “Modified Tielman” Plan $18,522,533 $18,522,533 Canalside Option 3: “In the Tunnel” Plan $19,708,983 $19,708,983 Central Terminal Option 1 $37,505,808 $17,700,000

Higgins says that there are a number of factors in the consultant’s report “which skew numbers in favor of Canalside.”

According to the congressman, it was estimated in the report that parking at Central Terminal would cost more than $11,000 per spot, with a total cost of $553,250.

The report also indicated that the cost of moving a water main at Canalside would be $70,000, when according to Higgins, moving the line years ago cost more than $2 million.

Higgins also said that if the station is built at Canalside, the Amtrak station in Depew would have to stay, which would have associated maintenance and capital costs.

One of Higgins’ final points listed in the release was that the consultant’s report assumes the Lake Shore Limited train to Chicago and Boston would back up for more than a mile at Canalside.

The congressman said, “While I have argued here that Central Terminal is actually preferable from an affordability standpoint to the Canalside options, I have not wavered in my view that this important decision should not be reduced to a matter of mere dollars-and-cents. The Central Terminal alternative meets those two objectives in a way that Canalside never can…”

On April 20 at 9 a.m., the last Train Station Selection Committee will take place at the offices of Empire State Development.