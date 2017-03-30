Hochul tells residents to call legislators in push for ride sharing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At an event in Buffalo Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul called on New York state residents, especially in Buffalo, to call you local legislators to push for ride sharing.

Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said an agreement on ride sharing was within reach, calling it “likely.”

The governor is looking to change the state insurance law, which would allow Uber to have a blanket policy for drivers’ personal cars while they’re being used for ride hailing.

Cuomo will not give specifics about the deal but says budget negotiations have not focused on policy issues as much as they have on financial issues.

Hochul says getting this policy through needs help from voters.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Hochul said. “I don’t have any certainty it’s going to happen, but I truly, truly hope that the legislators will do the right thing and follow the governor and let upstate New York be a part of the 21st century economy. We are way behind.”

Now, critics of ride hailing are ramping up their lobbying efforts as the budget deadline nears. If it falls out of the budget, lawmakers would likely revisit the issue in June.

If a plan is passed then, ride hailing likely wouldn’t launch until late September.