Hochul tells residents to call legislators in push for ride sharing

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At an event in Buffalo Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul called on New York state residents, especially in Buffalo, to call you local legislators to push for ride sharing.

Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said an agreement on ride sharing was within reach, calling it “likely.”

The governor is looking to change the state insurance law, which would allow Uber to have a blanket policy for drivers’ personal cars while they’re being used for ride hailing.

Cuomo will not give specifics about the deal but says budget negotiations have not focused on policy issues as much as they have on financial issues.

Hochul says getting this policy through needs help from voters.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Hochul said. “I don’t have any certainty it’s going to happen, but I truly, truly hope that the legislators will do the right thing and follow the governor and let upstate New York be a part of the 21st century economy. We are way behind.”

Now, critics of ride hailing are ramping up their lobbying efforts as the budget deadline nears. If it falls out of the budget, lawmakers would likely revisit the issue in June.

If a plan is passed then, ride hailing likely wouldn’t launch until late September.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s