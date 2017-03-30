Jamestown police release video of suspect in 11 fires being investigated as arson

Related Coverage Five fires being investigated as arson in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police are looking for a suspect in 11 separate fires being investigated as arson.

Police say the fires occurred from early this year to Saturday morning. Late Friday night and Saturday morning, five occurred.

The fires have involved condemned and vacant buildings. Police believe one person is responsible for most of the fires, but that there could have been other people involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 483-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip through the Tips 411 app.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161. Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist may be eligible for a reward.

Here is a video from one of the fires, either on E. 6th or Winsor St., courtesy of Jamestown police.