Man pleads guilty to charges in crash that paralyzed driver

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a crash that paralyzed another driver.

Kevin Reyome, 55, of Buffalo, was driving his pickup truck after midnight on Sept. 16 when he rear-ended a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Buffalo resident John Reinard.

Reinard was stopped at a red light on Harlem Rd. in Cheektowaga at the time.

After the crash, Reyome drove away, but his vehicle stalled in a nearby neighborhood.

When police found him, he ran, but was quickly apprehended.

According to prosecutors, Reyome was drunk at the time. They say his blood-alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

As a result of the crash, the victim, Reinard, was paralyzed from the waist down.

Reyome pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular assault and leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident.

He faces a maximum sentence of one and 1/3 to four years in jail when he is sentenced on June 12.

