New York Lottery announces new sports-based phone game

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With March Madness and the start of baseball season comes a new way for people to try and win some money.

The New York Lottery announced a new 3D game smartphone users can play for a shot at $25,000 or other prizes.

In the $2 Champions of Cash game, which is used with the Lottery’s 3D app, sports-based games can be played for chances to win money.

“The New York Lottery’s Champions of Cash game is the ultimate invitation to play,” Gweneth Dean, Director of the Division of the New York Lottery, said. “The chance to win thousands of dollars through next-level 3-D virtual reality and exciting sports action gives our players unique experiences they can’t get anywhere else in the country. We are proud of this effort that redefines the traditional scratch-off ticket.”

Players can try to make a virtual jump shot in the game’s basketball mode, or strike out a batter in its baseball mode.

To play the game on the app, players must purchase a Champions of Cash ticket and scratch it to reveal a barcode used in the game.

Football and soccer-based modes will be available later next month, the Lottery says.