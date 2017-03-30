New York state offers airports $20M for improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Airports across New York can apply for $20 million in new state funding for safety improvements and modernization.

The government grant money can be used to improve runways, taxiways, hangars and other projects designed to help airports stay competitive.

Airports must bid for a share of the $20 million in grant money. At least half of the money will be earmarked for upstate airport improvements.

The money is part of the Cuomo administration’s $21.1 billion five-year state transportation plan.