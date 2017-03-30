Niagara County pushes for new county-wide ambulance service

Related Coverage Town of Niagara ends ambulance roulette, signs with Mercy EMS

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Officials in Niagara County want Mercy EMS to provide county-wide ambulance services.

The non-profit would replace Twin City and American Medical Response, which are currently providing services to the county.

The conflict started in the summer of 2016, when American Medical Response pulled out of the majority of Niagara County.

A letter from AMR to Niagara County Fire Departments in July states that AMR ambulance services will be provided only to Niagara Falls beginning Aug. 15, 2016.

That decision left the Town of Niagara County’s fire department without an ambulance service. Mercy EMS stepped in after town officials obtained a municipal certificate of need.

Now the county wants Mercy EMS to take over county-wide.

“Twin City, which does provide service to some jurisdictions without Niagara County has assisted some areas, but not the point of what is needed,” said Jonathan Schultz, Emergency Services Director and Fire Coordinator for Niagara County.

Schultz feels strongly Mercy EMS could close the gap and improve response times.

“In this circumstance, you know we’re looking to help the county and all of the providers that are in Niagara County; fire and EMS,” Director of Air Medical Operations for Mercy EMS, Donald Trzepacz, Jr. told News 4.

Schultz gives credit to volunteer fire companies in the county, who he said did a fantastic job of trying to fill the gap left behind by AMR.

He showed News 4 numbers during a four month period of 2016; they showed a number of calls took 20, 30, or even up to 50 minutes to respond to.

Director of Mental Health in Niagara County, Laura Kelemen, feels poor response times are impacting an especially vulnerable patient population.

For a mental emergency call, which Kelemen said come equally from urban and rural areas in Niagara County, an ambulance service is called.

Kelemen stated response times for rural mental health patients have been so bad so that law enforcement has had to help.

“In late 2016 more than 50 percent of time, individuals had to be transported to the nearest emergency facility handcuffed in the back of a sheriff’s car,” she said.

That often deters patients from wanting to call for help again, Kelemen told us. Schultz pointed out it also takes deputies off the street.

In November, Mercy EMS applied to expand its operating territory, upon the request of Niagara County.

The regional board that oversees these things gave them the thumbs up, but during a 30-day waiting period, the motion was appealed by Twin City and AMR.

Those appeals will now be forwarded to a law judge in Albany. Depending on how they view the matter, the issue could then be forwarded on to a state council, which next meets in May.

News 4 reached out to both Twin City and AMR and has not heard back yet.