TOWN OF TONANWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stretch of Sheridan Drive was closed for nearly three hours Thursday night because of a crash.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sheridan Drive was closed Westbound at Vicksburg Avenue and Eastbound at Colvin Boulevard.

Police say one person suffered serious injuries. It is unclear what caused the crash.

News 4 will update when additional information is available.