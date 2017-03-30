Police investigating South Buffalo crash involving school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I just looked out the window and I thought it was weird at that exact moment I saw a white flash, car going very fast,” said Matthew Klopfer, Buffalo.

A crash that injured several students began around 3:30 yesterday on Weiss Street when police were executing a search warrant at a residence.

“Our narcotics team was in the process of arriving to execute a search warrant, they identified that vehicle and attempted to stop the driver in the car. That’s when he proceeded to back into a police car, struck the officer and proceeded to pull away,” said Buffalo Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Rinaldo.

The suspected driver took off, then hit a car near Bailey Avenue and Orlando Street before rolling over and striking a school bus from Houghton Academy. Today the Buffalo Public School District sent a crisis team to the school to talk to students.

“The students who are involved, they provide direct counseling supports to those students to help them work through the trauma they had experienced,” said Eric Rosser, Buffalo Public Schools Associate Superintendent for Student Support Services.

The crash unfolded outside of the Seneca Babcock Community Center. The Executive Director of the Community Center says the female driver involved in the crash runs a science program at the center and was parked out front, ready to come inside. He says 6 students who were on the bus were treated in the center’s computer lab by paramedics.

Buffalo Police say an internal investigation is underway.

“At this point it appears as if the pursuit did not violate our internal policy,” said Lieutenant Rinaldo.

Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect. He’s currently at ECMC in stable condition.