Ribbon cutting to celebrate Phase One of Richardson Olmsted Campus renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Work has been underway for years to bring new life to the historic Richardson Olmsted complex in the Elmwood Village, and Thursday morning, leaders will come together to celebrate the completion of phase one of the project.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the iconic Towers building on the complex, one of three buildings transformed in the first phase of the renovation work.

The complex originally opened 140 years ago as the old Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane. After being abandoned and falling into very rough shape over the nearly century and a half that followed, it is now set to reopen as a hotel, restaurant, architecture center, and event venue.

Our News 4 crews were able to tour the 88-room Hotel Henry in 2016 as renovations were being done. At that point, the hotel was already starting to book up. Brides-to-be were also coming forward then to try to book their weddings in the new 300-person event venue, which is now set to open at the end of April.

The Lipsey Buffalo Architecture Center is set to open later this year, and will showcase the masters whose work has defined the city’s iconic looks, including H.H. Richardson and Frederick Law Olmsted, the architect and landscape architect who came up with the original designs for the 100-acre Richardson Olmsted Complex.

A state appropriation made the renovations possible on the $102.5 million campus, which is now controlled by the Richardson Complex Corporation, a group founded in 2006 with the mandate of saving the 11 buildings on the property.

Phase one of the renovations started in 2014.