Sex trafficking arrest highlights broader problem in WNY

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The arrest of a Buffalo man on sex trafficking charges involving a teenage girl highlight what local and federal authorities said is a growing problem in western New York suburbs, worsened by the use of technology and some social media apps.

Derek Harris, 22, of Buffalo, was arrested in January for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution, and using a website to sell her body against her will to random men.

But police said further investigation revealed Harris had more victims, and what they call an extensive operation of suburban sex trafficking.

Amherst police were called Jan. 9 to the 700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard to check on the welfare of a teen believed to be staying there.

Inside a room of the Boulevard Motel, police said they uncovered what they later found to be an extensive sex trafficking operation, involving girls as young as 14.

“We’re dealing with young women, young kids really, vulnerable in some way,” said Amherst Detective Lt. JoAnn DiNoto.

She said people are often surprised by what’s happening in their own neighborhoods.

“Prostitution is very common in all jurisdictions,” she said. “It’s just that it’s not in the form of street walkers; right in our community, in affluent neighborhoods, and hotels and motels, 16-year-old kids in motels in the town of Amherst committing prostitution. It is, unfortunately, quite common.”

DiNoto said in many cases, young victims are addicted to drugs, and people like Harris can coax them into inescapable situations.

Court documents provided to News 4 show Harris had set up a terrifying enterprise, using technology and violence to trap and then sell his victims.

In one case, authorities said Harris created an ad on the website backpage.com without the young woman’s consent. Records show men would respond to the ads, show up at the motel, and Harris would force the girl to perform sex acts. Police also said Harris forced the girl to perform sex acts on him.

Police said Harris instilled fear. Court papers state he hit this young victim repeatedly with a phone cord on her back and legs, when she wouldn’t do as she was told.

“We often wonder why they can’t escape, and it’s for many reasons,” DiNoto said. “Fear is the biggest factor, and that drug addiction. That is captivating.”

And, thanks to technology, it’s growing.

Representatives from the FBI said local police departments are asking for their help on cases of sex trafficking and what’s known as “sextortion” about once a week. The FBI typically has added resources for such cases, works collaboratively with local departments and could charge suspects with federal crimes if the situation warrants.

“It goes back to technology,” said FBI spokesperson Maureen Dempsey. “It goes back to the fact there’s access. Years ago, we would talk about individuals going to the park or to youth centers or joining the Boy Scouts to get access to younger children. But it’s different now with social media.

Dempsey said kids spend an increasing amount of time on cell phones and tablets, using social media apps to share personal experiences, sometimes without thinking about the consequences.

In addition to the website backpage.com, authorities say predators can use apps like Snapchat, Kik, Vine and other messaging applications to gain access to vulnerable users.

“Kids are more apt to be free with their photos and their person, and I think they’re much more socially minded at a young age,” Dempsey said. “And when you’re seeing that, I think the perpetrators exploit that.”

Harris remained in the Erie County Holding Center after pleading not guilty earlier this month to a series of charges, including criminal sex act, promoting prostitution, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Dempsey said these kinds of cases underscore the importance for parents to be better aware of the kinds of social media their kids are using, and what they’re doing on social media apps that can expose them, unknowingly, to predators.