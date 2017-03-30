WNY team helps craft federal marijuana legislation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Dent Cannabis Clinic in Amherst was tapped by lawmakers in Washington to help craft a bill that aims to make marijuana more accessible and garnish support from both sides of aisle.

“The Path to Marijuana Reform Act” is sponsored by U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, a democrat from Oregon. The bill pertains to both medical and recreational marijuana.

The measure is a series of three acts; one would give cannabis companies a shot at tax breaks, which currently they’re not eligible for due to the Schedule One label of marijuana under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

A Schedule One substance is a drug believed by the federal government to be highly addictive and hold not medicinal values. LSD and heroin are other examples of Schedule One substances.

Another aspect of the Act protects doctors and patients from being prosecuted under federal law if medical marijuana is legal in their state.

The legislation would get rid of the current Schedule One title. Additionally, it would relax banking regulations for cannabis companies.

Steve Przybyla is the Executive Vice President of Counsel at the Dent Cannabis Clinic, and played a crucial role in the bill’s drafting. He feels it will attract bipartisan support.

“There’s tax revenue implications which are positive, there’s research implications which are positive, and small business implications which would seem to attract GOP support from across the board,” he said.

The bill is just in draft form at this point. Przybyla said regardless of whether it passes or not, the measure starts an important conversation about the marijuana movement in general.