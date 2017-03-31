$16K raised for 2 accused of leaving 3 kids alone in mall

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $16,000 for a western New York couple charged with leaving their three young children alone in a mall while the parents worked in the shopping center.

Amy Gagliano, a mother of three, told a media outlet she started a GoFundMe page for the parents after reading media reports of the Rochester couple’s arrest last weekend.

Police say the 39-year-old father and 36-year-old mother left their kids — ages 1 month, 6 and 8 — unsupervised on a hallway bench for more than six hours while they worked at their maintenance jobs at Eastview Mall in Victor.

Both parents were issued court-appearance tickets for endangering the welfare of a child.

Gagliano says the money will go to the family’s daycare and everyday necessities.

