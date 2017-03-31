30 in 30: Cam Robinson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Massive— that’s the best way to describe 6’6″, 332 pound, Alabama tackle Cam Robinson. His talent is equally sizable, he started all 44 games during his three college seasons in Tuscaloosa.

The only thing small about Cam was his answer at the NFL combine when asked if he’s the best tackle in the draft.

“Definitely,” Robinson said. “Next question.”

It should be noted that no reporters in attendance in Indianapolis argued with Cam’s answer. Robinson played left tackle for Alabama, the same position the Bills have Cordy Glenn. But, they have a glaring hole at the right tackle position. Robinson believes he can make the switch if needed.

“Trying to flip everything in your mind will be the most difficult part. When you get past that at the end of the day…it’s football and you just got to get the feel for the position and go with it from there. I’m open to whatever a team needs, tackle, guard, center. I feel like that only adds value to you as a player.”

Robinson didn’t have many problems on the field, but ran into issues off it when he was arrested last season on gun and marijuana charges. A past he has had to explain to team’s during the draft process.

“First and foremost I wanted them to know that I didn’t want that incident to define me as a person. That’s not who I am as a man.”