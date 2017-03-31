4 vehicles involved in Chautauqua County crash

CASSADAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four vehicles were involved in an accident in Chautauqua County Friday morning.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Shur Fine on Route 60 in Cassadaga around 9 a.m.

There, they say a driver tried to turn in to the store, but was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Laura Greenman.

The rear-ended vehicle was pushed into two other vehicles in the parking lot.

Both drivers had minor injuries. Greenman, a Cassadaga resident, was given a ticket for allegedly following too close.

