BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Sunday night, the Allen Medical Campus Metro Rail will close from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

This will last through Thursday, April 13 so that glass partitions can be installed between the steps and handrails in the station.

The installations are part of a $4.4 million station restoration project.

During this time, customers are encouraged to take an 8 Main Metro bus or use the Summer-Best station for transportation.