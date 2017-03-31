Annual Bicycle Swap and Sale taking place Sunday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Mountain Bike Association’s Bicycle Swap and Sale will take place on Sunday, April 2.

“For the past 17 years, we’ve hosted this event to raise money to create and sustain shared green space trails in western New York and connect new cyclists to the joy of mountain biking,” Joe Crumlish, Executive Treasurer at WNYMBA, said. “Whether you’re a seasoned mountain biker, haven’t ridden a bike in decades, or prefer to rock spandex and a road bike, we welcome you to this great event and encourage you to bring your used bikes and accessories to sell.”

Vendors there will be selling new and used bikes, as well as bike accessories. In addition to that, there will be a mobile repair station and information on bicycle safety and cycling events in the area.

“At GObike Buffalo, we know people riding bikes strengthens our community and adds to the happiness quotient of our city,” Justin Booth, Executive Director of GObike Buffalo, said. “Connecting more people to bikes at affordable prices while also promoting the recycling of bikes and bike parts is congruent to our mission to create a bike-friendly, sustainably-focused Buffalo.”

The seventeenth annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at dig Buffalo in The Innovation Center, which is located at 640 Ellicott St.

Here is the schedule of speakers:

10:30 a.m. – NorthStar Cycles

11:00 a.m. – GObike Buffalo and GoBNMC Overview

12:00 p.m. – Tom’s Pro Bike 2017 events

12:30 p.m. – GObike Buffalo/GoBNMC Simple Bike Maintenance and Bike Commuting

1:00 p.m. – Campus Wheel Works: Campus Cycling Collective group rides and MTB racing in WNY

1:30 p.m. – WNYMBA events and trail work