BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are working to put out a three-alarm fire on Jewett Avenue between Filmore Avenue and Holden Street.

Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The fire has spread to multiple homes, it’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Our News 4 crew is on the scene gathering more details, we will continue to update you with the latest information as soon as it enters our newsroom.