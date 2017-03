BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley came to Wake Up! Friday morning along with Crystal Garden bandmate Mycle Wastman.

Crystal Garden is a new band Tinsley is producing and playing with. Wastman sings and plays guitar in the band.

Friday, March 31, the band will perform at Buffalo Iron Works at 49 Illinois St. at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Watch their interview with News 4’s Brittni Smallwood in the video above and get ticket information here.