BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Deep South Taco will be giving away free tacos as they kick off their month-long countdown to the second annual Cinco de Mayo Street Fiesta.

During last year’s giveaway, the restaurant gave out 2,500 free tacos. This year, the tacos will be available in the takeout line

The event will go from 3-6 p.m. on April 5 at 291 Ellicott St.

For more information on the event, click/tap here.