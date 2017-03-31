DiCenzo sentenced to 35 years for raping 2 women

Related Coverage Rapist who jumped from third-story window pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Timothy DiCenzo, 34, was sentenced to 35 years in jail for raping two women in 2013 and 2015.

In 2013, the Buffalo man raped a woman at Southside Elementary School. Two years later, near Hillery Park Elementary School, he raped another woman.

DiCenzo was linked to the crimes through DNA testing and surveillance video released by police.

When police tried to interview him at their headquarters in 2015, they say he asked for a lawyer, and then jumped out of a third-story window.

DiCenzo suffered injuries to his face and leg in the fall.

Blood from the scene of the incident was part of the tested DNA that linked DiCenzo to the rapes.

During his Friday court appearance, he declined to offer a statement before he was sentenced.

DiCenzo’s victims did not testify in court.

Following the sentencing, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said of DiCenzo, “He is a bad man” who “deserves to be in jail.”

Prosecutor recounting terrifying details, "violence and brutality," of DiCenzo's crimes in 2016. Attacks were random. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/bbn3O55GKm — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) March 31, 2017